Navy awards $14M construction project to Guam company

Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Pacific awarded a $13.95 million firm-fixed-price task order on Sept. 1 to Core Tech-HDCC-Kajima LLC of Tamuning for the construction of a reinforced concrete blast structure over an existing fuel manifold at a military fuel pipeline facility in Guam.

Three proposals were received for this task order, which was awarded under an existing multiple-award construction contract, according to the Department of Defense website.

The work to be performed provides for the demolition and removal of the current intermediate subterranean valve vault that houses existing petroleum oil lubricant pipelines and the construction of a new hardened concrete building structure and hose connection vault at the Tiyan Junction Valve Vault facility.

Work is expected to be completed by September 2023.

The Guam Daily Post is an affiliate of Core Tech International.