The U.S. Department of Defense announced Wednesday that the Navy has awarded Core Tech-HDCC-Kajima LLC of Tamuning a $15.72 million firm-fixed-price task order for the construction of a low-rise, reinforced concrete ordnance administrative and operations facility structure in support of Marine Corps ordnance operations within the munitions area at Naval Support Activity, Andersen Air Force Base.

The task order also contains three options, which, if exercised, would increase the task order value to $16.56 million. Work to be performed under the task order includes construction of a new ordnance administrative and operation facility. In addition to office space, the facility includes waiting area with service counter, break room, conference room/classroom, head facilities and showers, personnel lockers and bunkroom.

The unexercised options, if exercised, provide for removal and disposal of petroleum-contaminated soil exceeding tropical Pacific soil environmental screening levels, disposal of other hazardous waste, furniture, fixtures and equipment. Work is expected to be completed by April 2023. Four proposals were received for this task order. The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command, Pacific, Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, is the contracting unit.

Core Tech-HDCC-Kajima LLC is one of seven companies awarded initial contracts in January under a $990 million multiple-award construction contract.

The Guam Daily Post is an affiliate of Core Tech International.

Information was provided in a press release.