Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Pacific awarded a $25 million firm-fixed price task order April 21 to Hensel Phelps Construction Co., of Honolulu, for the design and construction of a combined explosive ordnance disposal compound at Marine Corps Base Guam. The task order was awarded under a previously awarded multiple award construction contract, according to the Department of Defense website.

The task order also contains one unexercised option, which, if exercised, would increase the cumulative task order value to $26.56 million.

“The successful award of this project is the direct result of the collaborative efforts from our stakeholders which include: III Marine Expeditionary Force; Marine Corps Activity Guam; 9th Engineer Support Battalion EOD; Marine Corps Base Hawaii EOD; Marine Force Pacific Defense Policy Review Initiative; MFP Command, Control, Communications and Computers IT; Resident Officer in Charge of Construction Finegayan; Guam Program Management Office; Naval Intelligence Warfare Center Hawaii; NAVFAC Marianas; Joint Region Marianas; NAVFAC Pacific Contracting and Design & Construction; and RMAA-API Joint Venture,” Mark Nakagawa, NAVFAC Pacific DC project manager, said in a press release from NAVFAC Pacific.

The compound will include a combined EOD building, organizational hazardous/flammable storage building, ready service lockers, trash enclosure and transformed enclosure.

Work will be performed at Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz in Finegayan, with an expected completion date of October 2023. Four proposals were received for the task order.