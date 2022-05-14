Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Pacific on May 9 awarded a $27 million firm-fixed-price contract to Caddell-Nan A Joint Venture of Montgomery, Alabama, for the construction of an airfield damage repair storage facility at Andersen Air Force Base, NAVFAC Pacific stated in a press release.

“This award is vital to Andersen Air Force Base’s capability to adequately support the flying mission in the Pacific theater,” said Hokuli’i Espaniola, NAVFAC Pacific design and construction project manager. “The airfield damage repair warehouse will facilitate the rapid repair of airfield pavements during emergencies and contingency situations.”

The work to be performed provides for a new one-story warehouse facility required to pre-position airfield repair equipment.

The project is to be completed by November 2023.