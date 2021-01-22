Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Marianas on Jan. 20 awarded a $30 million indefinite-delivery indefinite-quantity contract to Sundance-EA Associates II of Pocatello, Idaho, for environmental compliance services at Joint Region Marianas, according to a release from NAVFAC Marianas.

The work to be performed is the full range of environmental compliance activities for JRM installations, tenant commands, facilities and operations. The contract will support NAVFAC Marianas efforts to ensure the Navy maintains compliance with all applicable environmental federal, U.S. territory, and local statutes, and with Department of Defense and Navy policies, permits, instructions and guidance.

“Environmental compliance is a vital component of our mission in support of JRM and all DoD activities on island,” said Capt. Tim Liberatore, commanding officer, NAVFAC Marianas. “This contract award is a representation of the hard work and dedication of our contracting and environmental team in ensuring we meet critical Navy requirements that allow us to continue supporting the warfighter, while maintaining good environmental stewardship.”

This contract was competitively procured via the beta.SAM.gov website. Six proposals were received.

Navy fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance funding was obligated to award the initial task order at $1.45 million for mobilization and base year period recurring work at all supported components and tenant commands under JRM. The term of the contract is not to exceed 60 months.