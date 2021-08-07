Navy awards $33.5M project to local company

Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Pacific has awarded a $33.5 million firm-fixed-price contract to Core Tech-HDCC-Kajima LLC, of Tamuning for the construction of a fire station at Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz in the Finegayan area of Dededo, NAVFAC Pacific announced Aug. 6 in a press release.

"This contract award is another step as we continue building (Camp Blaz),” said Col. Christopher Bopp, commanding officer of Camp Blaz. “This contract award will provide increased fire and emergency services to the base.”

The work to be performed includes the construction of a low-rise, reinforced and protected concrete fire station at Naval Support Activity Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz with components such as exterior walls, flooring, foundation, windows, roofing, mechanical, electrical and information systems appropriate for Guam seismic, typhoon and tropical environmental conditions, NAVFAC stated in the release.

Work is expected to be complete by December 2023.

The company comprises Core Tech International of Tamuning, Hawaiian Dredging Construction Co. Inc. of Honolulu and Kajima Corp. headquartered in Tokyo.

It is the second contract awarded to the company by the Navy this week. A $546 million contract for the design and construction of five multistory bachelor enlisted quarters complexes was awarded to Core Tech-HDCC-Kajima, LLC, NAVFAC Pacific announced Friday.

“It is exciting to see all the progress and extensive efforts being made to ensure efficient, safe and responsible construction,” Bopp said. “I look forward to continuing the buildup while working and collaborating with our joint and regional partners.”

This contract supports the Defense Policy Review Initiative and is funded by the Government of Japan as part of the International Agreement between the United States and Japan, according to the release. Among its provisions, the agreement includes the relocation of about 5,000 U.S. Marines to Guam.

The Guam Daily Post is affiliated with Core Tech International.