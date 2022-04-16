Navy awards $35M Guam Marine base project to California contractor

Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Pacific on Apr. 14 awarded a $35 million task order under a multiple award construction contract to Gilbane SMCC ECC LCC of Concord, California, NAVFAC announced in a press release. The task order is for the construction of a low-rise consolidated armory facility at Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz.

This contract is the seventh of 13 Defense Policy Review Initiative military construction projects planned to be awarded by NAVFAC Pacific in fiscal 2022.

“This facility will directly support 3rd Marine Expeditionary Brigade Headquarters, 4th Marine Regimental Headquarters, two infantry battalions, amphibious attack vehicle/combat engineer battalion/light armored reconnaissance platoons, combat logistics battalion and base operations requirements at MCBCB,” said NAVFAC Pacific design and construction program manager Mark Nakagawa.

The work to be performed provides for the construction of a consolidated armory facility, ancillary mechanical enclosures, roadway construction, associated utilities and security features, and incidental related work.

“We look forward to a successful project in delivering an exceptional facility for our Marines,” said Nakagawa.

The work is expected to be completed by August 2024.