Navy awards $43M project to Core Tech-Hawaiian Dredging

The U.S. Department of Defense announced Sept. 16 that Core Tech-Hawaiian Dredging LLC of Tamuning has been awarded a $42.88 million firm-fixed-price contract for the design and construction of munitions storage igloos phase three at Andersen Air Force Base in Yigo, according to the DOD website.

The work to be performed includes construction of 20 adequately sized, configured, sited and protected munitions storage igloos required to support forward-positioned munitions at Andersen.

The contract also contains four unexercised options, which, if exercised, would increase cumulative contract value to $49.68 million. Work is expected to be completed by June 2023.

This contract was competitively procured via the beta.SAM.gov website and seven proposals were received. Naval Facilities Engineering Command Pacific at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, is the contracting unit.

The Guam Daily Post is owned by an affiliate of Core Tech.