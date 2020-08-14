Navy awards $44M project to build explosive ordnance facilities

The Navy has awarded a $44 million task order under a multiple award construction contract to Black Construction Corp., the Guam-based subsidiary of publicly listed Tutor Perini Corp., for a project on Naval Base Guam.

"This project constructs permanent facilities to support Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit FIVE, or EODMU-5, by providing adequate operational, maintenance, storage spaces, and infrastructure to support their training and mission readiness," stated U.S. Naval Base Guam commanding officer Capt. Jeffrey Grimes.

"EODMU-5 is strategically located on Guam so they can quickly deploy to support 7th Fleet operations. In addition, they support the local community by responding to (discoveries of unexploded ordnance). This project goes hand-in-hand with our mission here at U.S. Naval Base Guam," Grimes added.

The work to be performed provides for the design and construction of a consolidated operations facility, maintenance facility, armory and multipurpose/training facility, Naval Facilities Engineering Command Pacific stated in its press release.

The project will be at Apra Harbor with a completion date of December 2022.