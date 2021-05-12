Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Pacific awarded a $45 million firm-fixed-price contract May 10 to Core Tech-HDCC-Kajima LLC, of Tamuning, according to a release issued by NAVFAC Pacific. The contract is for the construction of a medical and dental clinic at Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz in Dededo.

The contract supports the Defense Policy Review Initiative and is funded by the government of Japan as part of the international agreement between the United States and Japan.

“This state-of-the-art medical and dental facility is located at Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz and will be operational in time to support the force flow of Marines from Okinawa to Guam,” said Will Boudra, director of the NAVFAC Pacific Guam Program Management Office

The new facility will include pharmacy and physical therapy, radiology, laboratory, logistics, optometry, occupational health and dental departments.

Work is expected to be completed by May 2023.

Three offers were received for this contract.

The Guam Daily Post is an affiliate of Core Tech International, one of the members of the joint venture awarded this contract.