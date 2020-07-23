The Navy on Wednesday announced a $60 million architect-engineering contract to Power Engineers Inc. of Meridian, Idaho, for various electrical engineering projects and related services on Guam and other locations within the Pacific.

Work will be performed at various Navy, Marine Corps, Air Force, and other government facilities in Guam and the Northern Mariana Islands, Australia, and Hawaii, the Naval Facilities Engineering Command announced.

The term of the contract is up to 60 months with an expected completion date of July 2025.