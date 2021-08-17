Navy awards $8M Guam contract to Alaska business

The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Pacific awarded on Friday an $8 million contract to Chugach Consolidated Solutions LLC of Anchorage, Alaska for the construction of a new combat training facility on Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz, according to a media release from NAVFAC Pacific.

“This project will construct five critical individual combat training facilities, which includes a covered training area, a field training area, a rappelling training area, a hand-to-hand combat pit and an obstacle course, along with a covered bleacher and comfort station area,” said Brandt Takeuchi, NAVFAC Pacific Design and Construction design manager.

Work is expected to be completed by September 2022.

“This was another team effort project that will provide the Marines a much needed combat skills training facility on Guam as there are no similar facilities on Guam or the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands,” Takeuchi said.