The Department of Defense announced Sept. 4 that it has awarded Invicta Defense LLC, of Fort Worth, Texas, an $8.1 million indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract to provide transportation management and logistic support services at Naval Support Activities Andersen Air Force Base.

The work to be performed provides for all labor, supervision, management, tools, material, equipment, facilities, transportation and other items necessary to accomplish all work to perform transportation management and logistics support services at Andersen.

The maximum dollar value including the base period and one option period is $22.3 million. Work is expected to be completed by June 2022. This contract was competitively procured via the beta.sam.gov and five proposals were received. Naval Facilities Engineering Command Marianas is the contracting unit.