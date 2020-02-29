Naval Facilities Engineering Command Pacific on Friday announced it has awarded a $45 million cost-plus-award-fee modification to increase the maximum contract to AECOM Technical Services Inc. of Los Angeles, California.

The contract is for architect-engineering services for comprehensive long-term environmental action at various sites within the NAVFAC Pacific area of operations.

The work to be performed provides for, but is not limited to evaluating existing site information; preparing project planning documents; performing field investigations; analyzing environmental samples; validating and evaluating analytical data; performing human health and ecological risk assessments; participating in meetings with the Navy, natural resource trustees, and regulators; providing community relations support; preparing remedial designs; performing construction oversight; and preparing project reports.

The contract will be performed at various sites in Hawaii, Guam and other areas within the Pacific and Indian Oceans.

The expected completion date is August 2022.