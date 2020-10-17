Naval Facilities Engineering Command Pacific announced Oct. 14 that it awarded a $90 million indefinite-delivery indefinite-quantity modification contract to CAPE Environmental Management Inc., of Honolulu for environmental remedial action services at various locations within the NAVFAC Pacific area of operations, according to a release from NAVFAC Pacific at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii.

“We are excited to renew the capacity on this restoration contract with one of our NAVFAC partners, ensuring stewardship through responsive, sustainable environmental solutions and ensuring Navy readiness throughout the Pacific AOR,” said Janice Fukumoto, NAVFAC Pacific Environmental Restoration program manager.

The work to be performed includes remedial actions such as, removal actions, expedited and emergency response actions, pilot and treatability studies, facility operation/maintenance, and other related activities associated with returning sites to safe and acceptable levels.

Work will be performed in Hawaii, California, Washington, Guam, Japan, Okinawa, Diego Garcia and other areas in the Pacific and Indian Oceans.

The term of the contract is not to exceed five years with an expected completion date of July 2021.