Naval Facilities Engineering Command Pacific awarded a $36 million firm-fixed-price contract Sept. 9 to Pacific Rim Constructors Inc., a small business based in Dededo, for the construction of utilities and site improvements for main and commercial gates at Marine Corps Base Guam, according to a release from NAVFAC Pacific.

The contract supports the Defense Policy Review Initiative and is funded by the government of Japan as part of the international agreement between the United States and Japan for the realignment of U.S. forces in the Pacific, the Navy stated in the release.

"The contract award is a key milestone for the Officer in Charge of Construction Marine Corps Marianas and Camp Blaz as it will provide the main and commercial entrance for the installation, and will be the first line of force protection," said Capt. Steven Stasick, commanding officer of OICC MCM. "It is exciting to see the progress being made on Guam's new Marine Corps Base."

The work to be performed includes construction of a main gate and a commercial/tactical vehicle gate to provide installation security for Marine Corps Base Guam and meet anti-terrorism force protection and unified facilities criteria requirements.

Work is expected to be completed by March 2023, according to the release.

Main gate facilities include an entry canopy with guard booths and pedestals, a gatehouse, an overwatch enclosure, a utility building, a search area with a canopy, and a visitor control center building with a parking lot for visitors. Commercial gate facilities include a primary canopy with guard booths and pedestals, pull-off vehicle inspection area, gatehouse/search office, an overwatch tower, a utility building and a parking area for security forces.

According to a statement issued Friday by Joint Region Marianas, Navy construction on Guam is to continue despite the halt to civilian construction ordered by Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero last week.