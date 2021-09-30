The U.S. Navy has awarded Black Construction Corp. a $122.13 million firm-fixed-price contract for the construction of a machine gun range at Northwest Field on Andersen Air Force Base, according to an announcement on the Department of Defense website.

The contract includes the construction of a multilane multipurpose machine gun range, a range control tower, ammunition distribution point and covered bleachers. The work also includes utilities, site work and incidental related work.

An option, if exercised, provides for the furniture, fixtures and equipment. The contract also contains one unexercised option, which, if exercised, would increase the cumulative contract value to $122 million. Work is expected to be completed by October 2024.

The contract was competitively procured and three proposals were received. Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command, Pacific, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, is the contracting unit.

On Aug. 17, Black Construction-Tutor Perini JV was also awarded a $98 million contract for the construction of a bachelor officers' quarters at Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz.

The bachelor officers' quarters contract is funded by the government of Japan as part of the U.S.-Japan agreement to reduce the presence of U.S. troops in Okinawa by moving nearly 5,000 Marines to the developing Marine Corps base on Guam.

Japan is paying $3 billion of the more than $8 billion relocation cost.