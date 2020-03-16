Amid the global health emergency surrounding COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, Vice Speaker Telena Cruz Nelson has introduced legislation that will provide a financial safety net for Guam families during dire circumstances.

Nelson on Tuesday introduced Bill 313-35, the Unemployment Benefits Act of 2020, which intends to create an Unemployment Benefits Fund to provide Guam employees financial assistance in the event of unemployment under emergency circumstances.

"With the rapid spread of the novel coronavirus worldwide, Guam families are already feeling a sense of vulnerability and realize that, through no fault of their own, their jobs, families and livelihoods are at stake," she said. "It's important that we take action and let our island community know that we won't let them fall through the cracks."

The Unemployment Benefits Fund would use 10% of unappropriated or surplus funds from the government of Guam fiscal budget and would be capped at $5 million.

The proposed fund would be separate from the government's General Fund and any other funds. The director of the Department of Labor would, upon the governor's declaration of an emergency, initiate the program and use $500,000 from the proposed fund for administrative and personnel purposes.

The unemployment benefits proposed would cover employees affected by a natural or man-made disaster, or public health emergency, that caused the loss of employment or wages.

An eligible claimant's unemployment benefits would be calculated according to the claimant's weekly average salary of the previous 90 days. Recipients would receive a minimum of $750 and not more than $1,500 per month, Nelson stated. The benefits provided by the proposed fund would be payable for only one year after the effective date of the governor's declaration of an emergency.

The bill states that, to be eligible for the proposed unemployment benefits, claimants must:

Be employed at least 46 of the last 52 weeks prior to the governor declaring an emergency;

Apply within 90 days of release from their employer and submit a letter of release from their previous employer to the Department of Labor;

Continue to seek employment and submit proof of their attempts at finding employment to the Department of Labor; and

Not be entitled to receive unemployment compensation benefits under any state or federal unemployment compensation laws.

Eligible claimants may be disqualified for the proposed unemployment benefits if the claimant:

Left work voluntarily without good cause;

Was discharged or terminated from employment due to misconduct;

Fails without good cause to apply for available work or accept suitable work when offered; or

Is an owner-employee who voluntarily left employment.

"In just a few months, we've already seen how quickly our tourism industry can be negatively affected, and jobs and opportunities threatened," Nelson said. "This vulnerability shouldn't overwhelm our hardworking families. Unemployment benefits can go a long way to giving many families the financial safety net they need to survive."

House acts swiftly

CNMI Del. Gregorio Sablan also announced the House of Representatives has quickly passed the Families First Coronavirus Response Act by a vote of 363-40 over the weekend.

If passed by the U.S. Senate, and signed by President Donald Trump, one of its provisions would provide $1 billion for emergency grants to states that experience increases in claims for unemployment insurance compensation. Guam and the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands do not have unemployment insurance systems to protect laid-off workers.

"I have in the past recommended to governors and the Legislature that they consider enacting unemployment insurance for Marianas workers because federal financial aid, like today's legislation, is often based on state and territorial systems," Sablan said in a press release.

With hotels, restaurants and other businesses in the Marianas already suffering because of the coronavirus, he said, "people will be laid off from their jobs and could use unemployment insurance."

"I will certainly be working in the days ahead to make sure other federal aid gets to those who lose their jobs. The Disaster Unemployment Assistance program, for instance, that provided benefits to individuals out of work after typhoons Soudelor and Yutu, should become available now that the president has declared a nationwide public health emergency."