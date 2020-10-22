Dr. John Paul Rosales recently joined FHP Health Center’s nephrology practice.

Rosales is a U.S. board certified physician in internal medicine and nephrology. He worked at Tampa General Hospital and the Moffitt Cancer Center as part of the University of South Florida nephrology and hypertension group. He served as the Nephrology Fellowship Associate Program director and the Medical Director of DaVita USF prior to his relocation to Guam.

“FHP Health Center welcomes Dr. Rosales,” said Rose Grino, FHP health care delivery administrator. “His experience in the field of nephrology will greatly benefit the treatment and care of FHP’s patients. He is also a great addition to the medical community serving our community.”

Nephrology is the field of medicine that focuses on diagnosing and treating diseases that affect the kidneys.

Rosales graduated magna cum laude from the University of Santo Tomas Faculty of Medicine and Surgery, Manila, Philippines. His internal medicine residency was at St. Agnes Hospital, Baltimore, and his nephrology fellowship was at University of South Florida, Tampa, Florida. Rosales ranked seventh nationally in the Philippine Physician Licensure Exam.

He was Resident of the Year and a Compassionate Care awardee two years in a row during his fellowship. Rosales is a member of the American College of Physicians and the American Society of Nephrology.