Nerd power consolidates in Tumon

Industrious nerds have reestablished a new lair in Tumon that incorporates information technology, computer sales and repair, and a platform to buy, sell and trade "all things nerd."

According to David Macapinlac, he is not only the Chief Nerd, but also a tech geek.

"MacTech started in my bedroom about eight years ago; it's a startup from home. You might remember our first location at Agana Shopping Center," he said.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

"Our focus is IT, Mac and PC computer servicing and repair, including laptops, desktops, and iPhone and iPad."

"We also have a retail component where we delve deeply into things really nerdy, like retro technology, retro games, collectibles, comics, anime and trending mainstream products, any products with a theme as 'nerd.'"

"People can bring things and trade them, like bring in an old computer and walk out with a newer computer, it's a service we provide," said Macapinlac.

"We have gone through quite a bit of interesting things on our sales floor, like comics, vinyl records, collectible figurines, a lot of things based off my own interests as a self-proclaimed nerd," Macapinlac said.

"A lot of our staff have these common interests, including anime, and we feel like our products tap a lot of shared nostalgia with our customer base."

MacTech relocated to the Acanta Mall in Tumon in the first quarter of 2021, in the middle of the pandemic. "Our last location was on the second floor, which wasn't ideal for our customers with mobility issues," said Macapinlac.

MacTech is open from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. seven days a week. They can be found on social media under MacTech Guam or call 671-477-NERD (6373).