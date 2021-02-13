NetCare Life & Health Insurance Co. announced this week that it is has entered into an agreement with OptumRx, one of the nation’s largest pharmacy benefit managers, to give NetCare and Moylan’s Insurance customers, as well as the general public, access to prescription savings on more than 50,000 prescription medications at participating Guam and Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands pharmacies, as well as throughout the U.S. mainland. NetCare made the announcement in a media release.

“We understand that many people including NetCare and Moylan’s Insurance customers are experiencing increased financial challenges of staying healthy. Our partnership with OptumRx will provide significant cost savings as high as 80% on prescription drugs and medications,” said Jerry Crisostomo, NetCare plan administrator. This new program is called Optum Perks and is slated to launch March 1, NetCare stated in the release.

“By partnering with OptumRx through the Optum Perks program, NetCare and Moylan’s Insurance customers, as well as the general public will be able to save on their prescription costs and out-of-pocket expenses,” Crisostomo stated.

“We are indeed pleased with this continued partnership with OptumRx, which has served as NetCare’s pharmacy benefit manager for the past 14 years," Crisostomo stated. "We remain committed to providing our members as well as Guam consumers with the best benefits and savings for their health.”

Optum Perks is a pharmacy savings program and is not an insurance plan, NetCare stated in its release. NetCare/Optum Perks cards will be made available at no cost to all NetCare and Moylan’s Insurance customers, as well as the general public.

For more information about Optum Perks, call NetCare’s Customer Service Center at 472-3610 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.