New airline plans to launch July service between Guam, CNMI

A new airline will take to the skies in July and promises to provide stable and convenient flight connections between Guam and the Northern Mariana Islands.

The airline has yet to reveal its name.

The company will announce the airline name, schedules and fares, and open ticket sales in the coming weeks once the U.S. Department of Transportation's approval of the local tradename has been received, according to a press release by the airline's backers.

The airline is a joint venture between Saipan's MP Enterprises and America's largest commuter airline, Southern Airways Express.

Keith Stewart, president of MP Enterprises, said: "The airline will revolutionize inter-island travel within the CNMI. We will launch service with multiple aircraft based in Saipan and Guam, and we are planning for a total of seven aircraft over the next three years to meet the growing demand."

According to Stewart, the initial offering will include more than 90 weekly flights serving Saipan, Tinian, Rota and Guam.

As the schedule expands, the airline will offer same-day connectivity to Saipan with United's Honolulu-Guam flight, avoiding an unnecessary overnight stay in Guam, Stewart said in a press release Sunday.

The Guam connection will be through Southern Airways' interline agreement with United Airlines, providing the ability to make a seamless reservation from Tinian, Rota or Saipan to anywhere in the United network, said Stewart.

"We are delighted to have partnered with Southern Airways to establish the CNMI's newest airline," said Stewart, adding that "as one of the largest regional airlines in America, Southern offers scale, experience and a solid reputation, ensuring the long-term viability and stability of this important new inter-island service."

Stan Little, chairman and CEO of Southern Airways, said in the joint press release with Stewart: "Southern is very excited to partner with MP Enterprises. With our more than 240 peak-day departures across six time zones, we have worked very hard to establish ourselves as a respected presence in the airline community. Expanding our footprint to include the CNMI and Guam further cements Southern's place among the world's leading airlines."

Southern Airways will act as the air service operator focusing on safety, flight and ground operations, ticketing and maintenance.

MP Enterprises will contribute market knowledge, media, governmental relations, route development and community outreach to the joint company.

Local ownership ensures that decisions affecting the CNMI are made with local input and considerations, said both Stewart and Little.

The airline will operate brand-new twin-engine Tecnam P2012 Traveler aircraft.

The Tecnam P2012 Traveler is known as the world's most advanced twin-engine turbocharged piston aircraft, according to the press release.

The nine-seat aircraft features generous luggage allowances to complement its sleek and modern interior design, its manufacturer, Tecnam, said.

Stewart indicated that the journey to establish a new air service began two years ago when MP Enterprises sought ways to reinvigorate the CNMI economy. The team looked to identify industries that would enable the CNMI to become sustainable and remain so when disasters or economic changes outside of its control occur.

"What we quickly discovered was that without steady, affordable and guaranteed air transportation – which has not existed in the CNMI since the days of Air Micronesia – local businesses cannot grow and prosper," said Stewart.

The team has also identified the need to have an international passenger and cargo airline, which MP Enterprises is currently working to develop using a Boeing 757.

Last year, Stuart's company also announced plans to start an international airline that would move people and cargo between Saipan and South Korea and ultimately Brisbane, Australia.