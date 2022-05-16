A new measure intending to amend the law on government small purchases is proceeding through the Legislature following a veto of similar legislation passed last month.

Department of Administration Director Edward Birn said the measure, Bill 300-36, does meet the concerns from the governor.

"I believe it does. It places a number of actions or activities that have to be done, like you just mentioned, a list of qualified vendors," Birn told Sen. Telo Taitague during a public hearing Wednesday.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Taitague had read out a footnote in the governor's veto, suggesting that the Legislature provide clear instruction to the General Services Agency regarding its obligation to compile of a list of qualified vendors should the Legislature require submission of that list with small purchases.

Birn said he would have to take on a joint action between GSA and a relevant division at DOA to ensure there is an updated list of qualified vendors.

No existing list of qualified vendors

"I don't think there is an updated list of qualified vendors for the purchases we make currently, ... and we need to make sure we have that list up to date," the director added.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero vetoed Bill 300's predecessor, Bill 236-36, over a defect that would impact the ability to utilize small purchases as intended.

"Specifically, the bill requires that a procuring agency not only solicit but obtain three positive quotes, to the maximum extent practicable. The bill gives no guidance regarding the action a procuring agency may take in the event the agency receives only two positive quotes," the governor had stated, adding that she trusted the Legislature would correct the error.

On Wednesday, Sen. Sabina Perez, the main sponsor for both bills, said Bill 300 was created in close collaboration with GSA to ensure concerns was addressed.

The intent of Bill 300 nonetheless remains the same as Bill 236, Perez said, "which is to increase accountability and transparency in procurement of small purchases by the government of Guam."

The bill would require attestations in the procurement record and quarterly reporting to the Legislature.

Small purchase thresholds are set at $25,000 for supplies and services, and $100,000 for construction, according to Perez.

Birn noted that limits have "been frozen in time" and that the costs of goods and services have been increasing. He recommended that the limit on supplies and services be increased to $50,000 and construction to possibly be raised to $150,000.

"That would deal with all but the biggest construction, relying upon the safeguards contained in this proposed legislation," Birn said.