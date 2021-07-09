New business provides option for mortgage distress

A company that has been involved in commercial real estate for well over a decade has taken its business model into the residential and consumer sector of the market, with a core intent of improving neighborhoods and providing a strategic option to distressed homeowners who could be facing foreclosure, a devastating legal action that can take years for recovery, if recovery is possible at all.

Guam House Heroes is a company formed by Tae Oh, a civil engineer by trade, who also operates PSI Holdings, which he explains is a business-to-business venture. "Most likely most people haven't heard of PSI Holdings, as that business is focused on larger scale projects that may require complete demolition and new construction from the ground up," Oh said. "Many of our acquired projects are, quite frankly, hazards in the community, and we not only have to bring these properties back up to building code standards, but we also try to improve the property to beautify the immediate area."

According to Oh, Guam House Heroes will be a business-to-consumer model with a core mission of, as he puts it, "improving neighborhoods and communities one house at a time by offering great opportunities and fair market value to individuals that may be experiencing undesirable financial situations."

"Divorces, the pandemic, unemployment, these are factors that can contribute to instability, and in our opinion, we provide a better solution than foreclosure," Oh said. "A foreclosure is a very dire situation for a homeowner, they are facing down legal action from the lender, a huge hit to their credit and potential eviction."

When Guam House Heroes is engaged, the company steps in, assesses and evaluates the property, and within a week or so provides a cash offer and all cash closing. "We can get cash relief to these situations in as short as three weeks, compared to 60-90 days if you are going through a financial institution," said Oh. "This expedited turnaround can help the seller out of financial trouble and also save significantly on the associated fees and commissions."

Even though the company is about a month old, Oh said Guam House Heroes has closed its first deal. "We've been executing this business model on a commercial scale for years, and now we are trying to provide a service to the community and homeowners," Oh said.

For more information about Guam House Heroes visit www.guamhh.com or contact the company at 671-646-5793.