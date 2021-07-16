New crossover vehicle introduced to Guam market

There is a new entry into the competitive crossover section of the automobile industry in the form of the Infinity QX55. The model was introduced in three trim levels at the Infinity Guam showroom in Upper Tumon on Thursday morning.

Brian Downey, the general sales manager at the showroom, explains how the new model fits in the product line, "these are brand new, totally new models, not a redesign, or an upgrade of an existing model; the 2022 QX55 is a brand new addition to the Infinity product lineup as a crossover coupe, and there really aren't too many of those on the market," he said.

According to sales consultant Carlo Guanlao, a 4 cylinder, 2.0L VC Turbo powers the drivetrain for the three trim levels of the QX55: Luxe, Essential and Sensory. "This engine is quite responsive, and it delivers approximately a combined 25 miles per gallon for fuel efficiency," said Guanlao.

Randy Gatus, also a sales consultant, described an extensive list of impressive exterior features of the vehicle, the least of which is the bold front grill, emblazoned with a prominent Infinity badge, "the front grill is inspired by Japanese origami, and the large badge conceals safety features like collision and pedestrian sensors," he said. "The Digital Piano Key taillights are signature feature for the Infinity brand," he said. Gatus and Guanlao also demonstrated a few of the hands-free features like the automatic tail gate lift.

The Post was able to test drive the 2022 QX55, and found Guanlao's claim on the drivetrain to be true, the 2.0L VC Turbo delivered responsive power smoothly to the Intelligent All Wheel Drive configuration, which is standard on all the trim levels. The power seats, which have controls for just about every angle of seating position, are designed more so for comfort than sport, and have noticeable lumbar support. Your mobile phone can be supported by a wireless charger, and all kinds of technology are a finger tap away in the cockpit of the well appointed front cabin. The top trim level, called Sensory, even comes with a heads-up display, where information is displayed holographically, directly in the driver's lower front line of sight.

The Infinity brand is an established manufacturer of luxury vehicles, and they are priced accordingly. Entry into the base trim level, the Luxe, begins at $57,805, and increase with the higher trim levels. But according to consultant Guanlao, "this vehicle delivers value, and you really get what you pay for."

The QX55 is available for test drives at the Infinity Guam showroom in Upper Tumon.