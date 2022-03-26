A second cycle of sustainability leaders kicked off their first week on March 14 at the University of Guam under one of the Guam Green Growth initiative’s most highly mobilized programs.

Out of more than 100 applicants, 12 members were selected to participate in the G3 Conservation Corps, entering a workforce development program preparing the island community for the emerging green economy. Over the five-month program, they will partake in various conservation activities to support the resilience of the island and its natural resources, the University of Guam stated in a press release.

The new members are Jenelle Aguilar, Rejean Benavente, Johnny Borja, Jacob Concepcion, Remilou Hannigan, Dulce Imbo, Wade Kitalong, Ryan Perez, Christopher Quichocho, Hila’an San Nicolas and Tre Starr.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Workforce development for a green economy

The first week started with an orientation that included remarks from G3 leadership, team-building exercises, tips from a panel of inaugural cohort members and the recitation of the new Conservation Corps pledge.

The corps members have completed their first island beautification project: gardening in the cliffside planter boxes on the UOG campus that also display the United Nations’ 17 Sustainable Development Goals.

“The corps will bring together hundreds of different members from our community ... to do amazing things to move our island forward toward a sustainable future,” said Austin Shelton, G3 steering committee co-chairperson and director of the Center for Island Sustainability at the University of Guam, which facilitates the G3 initiative. “At the same time, the corps will receive valuable workforce training to join the green workforce when they complete the program.”

Motivated toward more sustainable living

“Growing up on this island, we really [have] a lot of love for our culture and our environment," said G3 Conservation Corps member Johnny Borja. "Seeing some of it deteriorate in our young lives, I feel like it’s really good to be able to set the foundation for the future, to teach better ways, so our island stays beautiful, and we can share it with everyone."

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero, G3 steering committee chairperson, spoke at the orientation, saying the pandemic has shown how necessary it is for Guam residents to be able to sustain themselves with the island’s resources.

“I want you to learn as much as you can and send that knowledge out and apply that knowledge out to the community,” she said. “Our island is very fragile. I love our island. I’m sure you all do. We live here. No one else is going to do it but ourselves, and I really appreciate your commitment and your efforts.”

In their first few weeks, the members are scheduled to assist with the expansion of the G3 community garden in Hagåtña, familiarize with Guam’s waste management and zero-waste operations and partake in regular village revitalization projects.

The G3 Conservation Corps is supported by Guam’s Recycling Revolving Fund with approval from the Guam Environmental Protection Agency board of directors, UOG stated in the release.