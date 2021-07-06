New gardening supply store opens in Dededo

A new gardening supply store that supports a variety of growing methods for the output of multiple crops has opened in Dededo.

Entrepreneur Theseus Mendiola, who owns and operates several vape shops, had the grand opening of Crop King Hydro Garden Center in Dededo last Thursday.

Mendiola, who farms fruit, vegetables and cannabis crops at his home, saw a business opportunity during the early stages of the crippling lockdown of the pandemic. "I was already thinking about it for more than a year, then the availability of soils went to zero during the pandemic," said Mendiola.

"I experiment with several methods of growing at my place for cucumbers, eggplant, tomatoes, peppers and cannabis, for indoor," said Mendiola, "we carry the organic products that I use personally for the fruits and vegetables that we eat at home."

The new gardening supply store has opened in the revitalized Sateena Mall, where Mendiola is already a tenant with one of his vape shops. His neighbors include the Ignite Juice Bar and Dededo Dental Center. Currently, Crop King is sharing a commercial space with one of Mendiola's vape shops, and even though the gardening supply store has only been open for a couple of days, Mendiola plans on expanding the shop soon. "We're going to relocate the vape shop to another space in the mall so the gardening center can have a little more space and exposure," he said.

Mendiola says the new store will meet the needs of the novice grower, as well as the demands of the experienced.

Crop King Hydro Garden Center is located at the Sateena Mall in Dededo and is open from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. daily. You can follow them on social media at Crop King Hydro or call the shop at 635-GROW(4769).