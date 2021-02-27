BankPacific announced a new hire and a promotion Feb. 23, in a media release from the bank. They are:

Peter L. Valdez recently joined BankPacific as its senior vice president, credit administration. Valdez received his Master of Business Administration from the University of Guam and graduated from Pacific Coast Banking School. He has more than 27 years banking experience in loans, retail operations, credit risk and audit in Guam and Saipan.

Janice C. McPhetres moved back to Guam and joined BankPacific in 2013. She has been promoted to senior vice president, chief financial officer. She received her bachelor's degree in business administration with a concentration in accounting from Seattle University in Washington state. She has more than 16 years of experience in accounting and audit.