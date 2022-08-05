New Jack in the Box in Tamuning now open

Residents, workers, visitors and students in the central part of the island can now enjoy the full menu offered by Jack in the Box at its newest location on Marine Corps Drive.

A press release from the franchise announced that “its new free-standing restaurant, located in Tamuning along Route 1 at the corner of Jalaguac Way, is now open to the public."

The new restaurant is one of the largest in the franchise and "offers an indoor dining experience, a convenient drive-through, and ample parking," the release stated.

The new location is also home to a new bus stop that will provide shelter for Tamuning students.

A “new bus pullover area on the restaurant’s property will ensure safer loading and unloading of passengers while avoiding interruption of the natural traffic flow on Jalaguac Way,” the release stated.

Restaurant officials shared the Tamuning location employs more than 50 staff members, in addition to the more than 40 employees who work at their Dededo sister restaurant.

A grand opening event will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6. Residents are invited to enjoy free music and activities, such as a "Spin to Win" prize wheel, face painting and balloon art, the release stated.

Guests and patrons are welcomed to enter a raffle giveaway for a chance to win the grand prize of a $100 gift certificate.

“It is important for Jack in the Box to provide our customers with the best experiences possible. The Tamuning free-standing restaurant provides generous space for our customers to dine in and enjoy time with family, friends, and co-workers," said Donna Yano, vice president of Jack in the Box Hawaii and Guam.

The new Tamuning location, similar to the first Guam-based Jack in the Box in Dededo, will offer 24-hour service daily.

“We are proud to offer our full menu at all times of the day. We look forward to serving those who work and live in Tamuning, customers passing through on their way home, and filling the need for more late-night dining for our community,” Yano added.

Officials stressed the opening is also about giving Tamuning more than a great meal.

“We care about the people in the places where we do business. This is why we hire locally and work to make Guam a better place to live," said Julie Ann Coronel, restaurant manager for Jack in the Box Guam. "We are happy to provide the new Marine Corps Drive bus stop where students can get to school and back home safely. We also look forward to being an after-school stop where students can have a meal.”