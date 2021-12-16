New local, online boutique displays Guam's kind vibes

Longtime Guam entrepreneurs Kaz Endo and Kelli Wedd have opened what they describe as a 'design and printing boutique."

Craft & Minted Co. is their addition to Guam's small business lineup, offering locally produced apparel and more, according to a media release from the company.

“Our direct-to-garment printing system allows for dynamic, full color prints to be custom crafted and minted as they’re ordered,” Endo stated. “Unlike screenprint applications that can feel thick and gummy, our printing uses water-based ink that feels softer, cooler (less heat absorption) and a vintage vibe and feels … just like that favorite shirt you love to wear.”

Like many businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic, Endo and Wedd saw the benefits utilizing an e-commerce business model, allowing them to be based on Guam, but service customers worldwide, according to the release.

As partners of local creative agency 8 Ronin and obstacle race course brand KONQER, the two entrepreneurs were attracted to a new business venture that would allow them to utilize their creativity without borders the release stated.

“We have designs that directly celebrate the OOG life, but our vision is for the brand to remain borderless,” Wedd said. “From our T-shirts to hoodies to totes, aprons and toddler/infant wearables, we have something for everyone to wear, use and love.”

While the store will have evolving collections, the online store debuts with a 2021 fall release of various designs. In addition, the store features five permanent collections: The Guam Collection, The Kids Collection, The Shark Collection, The Tribute Collection and The Humankind Collection.

The Humankind Collection is Craft & Minted Co.'s signature brand line that focuses on kindness.

“In our opinion, 'kindness' is perhaps the single most unique aspect of being a good human. It is the fuel that should power us forward as an individual and as part of a greater community. To be a kind human, rather than just be 'humankind' should be our baseline definition of our humanity,” Endo said.

In addition to apparel, Craft & Minted Co. offers street photography prints that can be framed for home, office or any other location.

“Because each order is printed on demand, we recommend ordering by Sunday, Dec. 19 to ensure your order is ready in time for Christmas,” said Wedd. “While our store is online only, we are offering free local pickup for holiday orders."