New median price of a Guam house: up 12% at $375K

Guam saw a record high dollar amount of houses sold in the first quarter of this year, according to data from Siska Hutapea, president of real estate appraisal firm Cornerstone Valuation Inc., which tracks the local housing market.

The total value of houses sold from January to March this year reached $102.1 million, which is the highest in the 13 years Hutapea has been keeping track. The previous record was in the fourth quarter of 2020, which was $89.9 million, reflecting a robust Guam housing market that showed no signs of slowing even in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hutapea also on Wednesday conducted a presentation at a symposium held by the Guam Association of Realtors.

A lot of the homebuyers on Guam were able to take advantage of Veterans Administration housing benefits, which offer zero down payment, Hutapea said. VA buyers also are able to use their overseas housing allowance to qualify for home loans.

As an example, a $450,000 house will be within reach for a VA-backed home loan for a service member with a monthly housing allowance of $2,000 or higher.

New median price of a stand-alone house $375K

The median price of a stand-alone house on Guam reached a new high of $375,000 this year, up 12% from $333,500 last year, and an 82% increase from the $206,000 median price of a house on the island a decade ago, according to Cornerstone Valuation data.

Guam is currently in a seller’s market because there are not a lot of houses for sale, the data show.

'Severely unaffordable'

With the scarce housing inventory, Guam’s housing affordability has moved further into the "severely unaffordable" category, which is the highest level based on the Demographia International Housing Affordability Index.

Guam’s housing affordability index – based on the median house price and median household income – is 5.3 this year. That means Guam’s median housing price is severely unaffordable, according to Hutapea’s data. Guam's housing affordability index was 4.0 five years ago but still considered seriously unaffordable.

Guam’s median housing affordability index is higher than Phoenix, Arizona's, which is 4.6, or seriously unaffordable, and Jacksonville, Florida's, which is 4.3, also still seriously unaffordable but not as bad as Guam’s severely unaffordable rating.

Honolulu’s housing affordability index is 9.1 and also falls under the higher end of the severely unaffordable category.

Guam could end up with $408 million worth of houses sold by the end of the year if first-quarter sales volumes continue throughout the rest of the year.

Total residential sales by year on Guam:

• 2013: $162 million

• 2014: $187 million

• 2015: $212 million

• 2016: $251 million

• 2017: $282 million

• 2018: $299 million

• 2019: $317 million

• 2020: $288 million

• First quarter 2021: $102.1 million

Most of the residential sales on Guam are stand-alone houses. Guam could see $343 million in stand-alone home sales while the condo market could see just above $65 million in sales this year.

There were 881 houses sold last year during the pandemic. In 2019, there were 1,025 residential units sold. This year's total could reach well above 1,000, according to projections based on the data.

Low home loan interest rates are helping to fuel the market, Hutapea said.

Interest rates for a 30-year home loan have on average hovered at 2.9% this year, falling from 3.1% last year. That’s much lower than the 4.5% interest rate in 2018 and 3.9% in 2019.

The lower interest rate has allowed those who qualify to take on bigger mortgages.

However, low- to middle-income homebuyers have been put at a disadvantage by the rising cost of houses on Guam.