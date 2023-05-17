Triple J Auto Group has appointed Bruce R. Meno as its new parts and service director, the company announced in a press release. With over 20 years of combined experience in training and operations, Meno is a versatile manager who is focused on team building and talent development, Triple J said in the release.

Prior to joining Triple J Auto Group, Meno served as director of operations, cash solutions and national control center for G4S Secure Solutions Guam and CNMI, Inc. His extensive knowledge and expertise in operations and management make him a valuable addition to the Triple J Auto Group team, Triple J said in the release.

Jay Jones, senior vice president of Triple J, said, "Bruce's operational expertise, talent development skills, combined with his customer service focus, will further enhance our ‘Customers First’ commitment to providing exceptional service and support to our customers."

Meno will oversee the daily operations of the Parts and Service departments at Triple J Auto Group and will work closely with the sales and service teams to create and maintain positive relationships with customers, as well as making customer satisfaction a priority, the company said in the release.

"I am excited to join the Triple J Auto Group team and be part of a team that is passionate about putting its customers first," said Meno. "My goal is to continue to build on the company's success and to help drive growth and development in the Parts and Service departments."