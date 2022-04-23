Dr. Adrian Cora-Morges and family nurse practitioner Aubrey Phillips have joined the staff of IHP Clinic, IHP announced in a press release. Both providers will be seeing patients at the IHP Clinic location in Harmon, Dededo.

Cora is an internal medicine physician from Puerto Rico. He is a U.S. board-certified internist, specializing in adult health care. He has been living in Guam the last four years caring for patients at Guam Memorial Hospital. He speaks fluent Spanish and conversational Japanese. He is taking new adult patients from all local insurance plans, Medicare and Medicaid.

Phillips recently moved to Guam from San Diego. She has over four years of experience as a family nurse practitioner and over 10 years of experience as a critical care and emergency nurse. Phillips has spent much of her time as a provider with a pediatric practice in Mississippi. Phillips is taking new patients from all local insurance plans and Medicaid.

“I am very excited to welcome both Dr. Cora and Aubrey Phillips to IHP. We are committed to opening access to quality care for our island," said Dr. Hieu T. Campus, family physician at IHP. "We hope to continue to grow with our community and look forward to being one of the catalysts of building healthy Guam families.”