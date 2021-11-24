New Toyota Corolla Cross unveiled at Micronesia Mall

The executive team at Atkins Kroll Guam, including company president Wendi Herring and sales manager John Acfalle, made a dramatic reveal of a new vehicle being introduced into the Toyota product line, the 2022 Corolla Cross at the Micronesia Mall.

Herring and Acfalle swept back the cover off the vehicle, and sales consultant Jason Tyquiengco stepped in to make a presentation of specifications and features of the vehicle, assisted by fellow sales consultant Tracy Perez-Santos.

The all-new model will fit into the compact SUV segment of the market, according to Trina Cruz, the director of marketing and communications for AK.

"The vehicle comes packed with technology on a versatile, fun and proven Corolla platform," Cruz said.

Tyquiengco expanded on the features of the vehicle during the presentation.

"169-hp is generated with a 2.0 liter four cylinder engine, that delivers an impressive 32mpg combined fuel economy," he said. "Safety is enhanced with the Toyota Safety Sense 2.0 comprehensive, active safety system, that includes pedestrian and cyclist detection, a blind spot monitor and nine airbags."

Consultant Tracy Perez-Santos added the latest crossover from Toyota will come in three trim levels, L, LE and XLE.

"For now we only have the LE trim level in stock," Perez-Santos said. "We will be getting the other trim levels as they become available, and the MSRP for the LE trim is $34,926."