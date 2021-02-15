New Venza unveiled at Atkins Kroll Guam

The 2021 Toyota Venza was unveiled during a short ceremony at the Atkins Kroll Guam showroom in Tamuning on Friday afternoon. Thomas E. Mazzei, the sales director at AK, pulled off a car cover for a dramatic reveal of the Venza, a model that he says is being reintroduced into the Toyota product line after being out of production since 2017.

AK salesman Jon Sevilla then gave a tour and explained the features of the new crossover vehicle. The featured vehicle is the LE, base trim, and aside from being all-wheel-drive, the new model is also using a hybrid powertrain that can tap into 219 net system horsepower, Sevilla said. A high-efficiency 2.5-liter DOHC four-cylinder engine with three electric motors propels the 2021 model, he added.

AK president Wendi Herring said she believes that hybrid power is relevant to customers concerned with island sustainability. "The demand for electrified vehicles may be low volume in the Mariana Islands, but there is a steady interest in hybrids emanating from aspirations toward island sustainability," she said.

The 2021 Venza at the dealership, according to Mazzei, will be a demo for customers to test-drive and inspect up close. Customers then can make arrangements to order the vehicle. "All manufacturers are experiencing supply chain issues at the moment, but we will be able to fill the orders," said Mazzei.

The new Venza is entering the competitive crossover market, so the new model is feature-rich and loaded with technology, including hands-free lift gate operation and LED headlights and taillights. "The Venza body design and fitted interior cabin accompaniments rival premium luxury vehicles," said Ernie Galito, marketing and communications director for AK.

The 2021 Toyota Venza LE is now available to test-drive at the AK showroom in Tamuning.