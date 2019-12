T Galleria by DFS will usher in the new year with the Oshogatsu and Fukubukoro shopping event this morning from 10 a.m.

Customers traditionally line up to start the new year with music, treats, and first chance at finding the perfect lucky box or bag.

The lucky bags and boxes are a Japanese New Year's Day tradition, according to DFS. There will be mochi for the first 300 customers.