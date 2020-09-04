NEX Guam confirms rise in COVID cases but no specific number released

The Navy Exchange Guam has confirmed a rise in COVID-19 cases among its employees but didn't release a specific number.

"The Navy Exchange Guam continues to take proactive health protective measures to ensure the safety of its employees and customers," it stated Thursday afternoon in a press release.

NEX Guam has seen a rise in COVID-19-positive cases, similar to the rise in the community and on base, over the course of the last few weeks, NEX Guam officials added.

“The Navy Exchange Guam employs more than 750 people, including vendors, and the spike in cases is reflective of the rise in numbers impacting our entire island community,” NEX General Manager Lisa Ballejo said in the NEX Guam press release. “From the very beginning, we have put forth every effort into ensuring that while employees are at work and customers are in the store, strict COVID-19 measures are followed. As COVID-19 continues to impact the island community, our NEX Guam family has unfortunately been impacted, as well.”

NEX Guam has conducted thorough contact tracing, including assessing employee work schedules, reviewing security camera footage, and interviewing employees, according to the release.

NEX stated not one customer has been identified as a close contact to the positive cases.

A close contact is an individual who has come in face-to-face contact with a confirmed COVID-positive individual for at least 10 minutes and within 6 feet, or who has had direct contact with infectious secretions of the confirmed COVID-positive individual, such as being coughed on.

Employees who have tested positive must be retested with negative results to return to work, NEX Guam stated, adding areas of the NEX have also been identified for cleaning and disinfecting and will be off-limits to personnel until those processes are complete.

“NEX Guam has always taken great pride in their clean and well-run stores, and we know this is more important than ever right now. On top of their daily cleaning procedures, they have added on hours to make their routines even more rigorous. This means more time is being spent cleaning their stores,” said U.S. Naval Base Guam acting commanding officer Capt. Hans Sholley. “I am proud of the way NEX Guam team has risen through these challenges with flexibility, resilience, and courage and continued care for the patrons who come through their doors each day.”

Last week, hours of operation for the NEX main store and the NEX II Home Center on the Navy base were modified until further notice to allow staff additional time each day to disinfect, deep clean, and restock store shelves to ensure the health and safety of all customers.