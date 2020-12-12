Navy Exchange Guam will roll out its new buy online, pick up in store program Dec. 15, according to a release from Naval Base Guam.

The pick/up program will allow authorized customers to order items this holiday season on www.myNavyExchange.com and pick it up inside the NEX store.

"More and more customers are looking for the convenience, ease and safety of shopping from home, but don't mind picking up their merchandise inside a store," said Roshella Ricker, Navy Exchange Service Command director of e-commerce, merchandising & marketing strategy.

There is no minimum purchase or surcharge for using the pick/up program.

According to NEX Guam Store Manager Chris Traxler, the Navy Exchange Guam also launched its curbside/drive up program. This allows customers to purchase products from the NEX Guam main store and never leave their car.

Finally, NEX Guam will continue to offer the Downrange Program developed to support authorized patrons that are not able to shop in person due to restriction of movement, quarantine, or mission requirements, Traxler said. The Downrange Program allows authorized patrons to order nonperishable items from the store to be delivered to their hotel, barracks, or ship. Since March, the Downrange Program has delivered over 13,000 orders to military members in Guam.