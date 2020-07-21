Nissan announces a world record, rolls out 2020 Sentra

2020: Sales consultants Eddie Wagthuth, left, and Mike Templo present the 2020 Nissan Sentra at the Gov. Joseph Flores Beach Park in Tumon yesterday. The 2020 models, in various trim levels, are available at the Nissan Guam showroom in Upper Tumon. Norman M. Taruc/The Guam Daily Post

Nissan Guam has officially been certified by Guinness World Records as the world record title holder for the Longest Parade of Nissan vehicles, the dealer announced Monday.

Nissan Guam also topped the Nissan Global employee survey, far surpassing every benchmark for employee satisfaction, both in North America and Nissan companies worldwide, Nissan Guam announced.

Also on Monday, the dealership showcased the completely redesigned 2020 Nissan Sentra which was named one of the Best New Cars of 2020 by AutoTrader.

