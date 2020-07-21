Nissan Guam has officially been certified by Guinness World Records as the world record title holder for the Longest Parade of Nissan vehicles, the dealer announced Monday.

Nissan Guam also topped the Nissan Global employee survey, far surpassing every benchmark for employee satisfaction, both in North America and Nissan companies worldwide, Nissan Guam announced.

Also on Monday, the dealership showcased the completely redesigned 2020 Nissan Sentra which was named one of the Best New Cars of 2020 by AutoTrader.