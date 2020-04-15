Nissan Guam reopens for appointments; offers 6 months payments for new car purchases

Nissan Guam opened its sales and service departments, though only by appointment, to protect the health of its sales team and its customers.

Nissan also is implementing several precautionary measures, including requiring all those entering the building to wear a mask, taking infrared temperature readings and practicing social distancing.

Brian Downey, Nissan Guam general sales manager, said the company is offering to "cover payments for the first six months on all new vehicle purchases."

“I want to emphasize that this offer is not payment deferment, where the first six months of payments are simply delayed or tacked onto the end of your loan,” said Downey. “Rather, Nissan is excited to announce that we will provide six months of payments either as cash value to the loan or as cash back.”

Downey said the management team understands this is an unprecedented and difficult time for many people in the community. The offer will be valid on most Nissan models and will be based on credit approval, as well as other conditions.

“Pandemic or not, reliable and affordable transportation is a necessity, and our team has always been proud to provide Guam with the highest quality of vehicle sales and service,” said Nissan Guam President Van Shelly. “During these uncertain times, customers can be certain that Nissan will be here to help with all their transportation needs.”

For more information on this offer, or to make an appointment, call 647-7261 or visit nissanguam.com.