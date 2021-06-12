Nissan Guam tops global employee survey again

For the second year, Nissan Guam has claimed the top spot for employee engagement and enablement among all Nissan companies worldwide, according to the recent 2020 global employee survey for Nissan Group, Nissan Guam stated in a press release.

Approximately 105,000 employees were surveyed, with Nissan Guam’s scores exceeding all other Nissan companies by an average of 25% in 30 categories. The survey was anonymous, and members of the management team neither participated nor reviewed any employee responses, according to the release.

“Not only did we exceed the benchmarks set by Nissan Global, but we also improved our own engagement and enablement numbers from last year,” said Van Shelly, president and CEO of Nissan Guam. “It’s extremely rewarding to know that even when we are No. 1, our team continues to strive for improvement. It’s a true testament to the quality of both our staff and our management teams, and I couldn’t be more proud.”

Nissan Guam’s scores were significantly above the scores of both Global and the North American region’s results, performing most favorably in the areas of demonstrating excellence, discretionary effort and diversity.

Shelly attributes this success to both fostering a family-like atmosphere, as well as emphasizing employee longevity from the outset. “In the job hiring interview, of course, discussion about pay and benefits is covered,” Shelly said. “But at Nissan Guam, we speak beyond the present and more about the future, and how Nissan hopes to be their last stop regarding employment. It’s a culture we’ve tried to establish over the years, and these survey results are encouragement to continue striving to be a great place to work.”

(Daily Post Staff)