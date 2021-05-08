Guam's Nissan Rent A Car was awarded the Booking.com 2021Traveller Review Award for "consistently outstanding hospitality," Nissan announced in a press release.

“We are thrilled and grateful to receive an award that focuses on our hospitality and customer satisfaction,” said manager James Valencia. “While 2020 proved to be a challenge for Nissan Rent A Car and the entire tourism industry, it’s wonderful to be recognized for continuing to provide our customers with a great experience with focus on safety and cleanliness.”

Booking.com is a Dutch online travel agency with international partners. Its website is available in 43 languages and boasts more than 28 million listings, providing lodging and transportation reservations, according to the release.

The company’s Traveller Review Awards acknowledge the efforts of specific partners who managed to deliver great customer experiences in the middle of a global pandemic.

“Despite last year’s challenges, your consistently outstanding hospitality helped your guests make the most of the trips they were able to take,” the website states.

Over the past year, Nissan Rent A Car was focused on providing flexible monthly transportation options for both residents and visitors to Guam who needed long-term rental solutions, according to the press release.

“We are proud to be able to offer a solution to members of the Guam community that provides them with much-needed transportation, without the long-term commitment of purchasing a vehicle,” Valencia said. “Additionally, members of the military, traveling nurses and other groups also were able to better serve our community knowing their transportation needs were taken care of with our 24/7 roadside service, free weekly disinfection services and low rates.”

Nissan Rent A Car provides daily, weekly and monthly rental options, as well as long-term lease and fleet solutions. To learn more about the local company, call 647-7300 or email reserve1@nissanrent.com.