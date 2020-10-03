In response to the current economic downturn, Nissan Rent A Car Guam is offering a monthly rental program to provide Guam residents an alternative for reliable transportation without the long-term commitment of purchasing a vehicle, according to James Valencia, manager of Nissan Rent A Car Guam in a release from the company.

“We recognize that with the current economic uncertainty our island is facing, it simply isn’t feasible for some families to take on a car payment for five or more years at this time,” Valencia stated. “Our monthly rental program can provide a reliable vehicle for individuals and families, without the long-term commitment.”

Four models are available as part of the program: the Nissan Versa, Kicks, Altima and Rogue, with pricing starting as low as $385 per month. The monthly fee includes liability insurance coverage, routine service maintenance, courtesy loaner vehicle during routine maintenance, service or accident repair, annual registration renewal and 24-hour roadside assistance. A security deposit is required.