Consumers can begin trickling back into Micronesia Mall, Guam Premier Outlets, Compadres Mall, Tumon Sands Plaza and other shopping centers on May 11, but they are required to wear masks and comply with social distancing and other rules.

But not all tenants of these malls will reopen at the same time. ROSS at GPO, for example, will reopen later this month, according to GPO management.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero on Tuesday announced the new date for easing of restrictions for nonessential businesses including retail stores, shopping centers, hair salons and real estate services. The initial date was May 9.

Micronesia Mall

"When we reopen, there will be some guidelines we ask customers to follow such as 'no mask, no entry'," according to Fred Yamon, general manager of Micronesia Mall in Dededo. The mall's temporary hours starting on Monday will be from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The mall will be limiting the volume of people to less than 50% of its normal occupancy, in order to comply with social distancing, Yamon said.

Micronesia Mall's food court vendors are limited to to-go or delivery service, while some other businesses in the mall will reopen days later.

At this time, the governor's economic recovery panel of advisors is still reviewing restrictions on dine-in restaurants and other types of businesses such as gyms and movie theaters.

"We hope the other restrictions will be lifted soon, too, because it's hard for some of our businesses and restaurants," Yamon said.

Guam Premier Outlets, Tumon Sands

GPO in Tamuning and Tumon Sands Plaza in Tumon are scheduled to reopen on May 11, according to Suzanne Perez, acting shopping center manager.

"We will require masks or face shields to be worn at all times while in the mall," Perez said. GPO will perform temperature checks at the point of entry, she said.

"Anyone 100 degrees Fahrenheit or higher will be asked to go home and rest, or seek medical attention," Perez said.

GPO will provide hand sanitizing stations at the entrances and throughout the food court. GPO's food court will be take-out only for now.

GPO's modified hours of operation beginning Monday will be from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and will revert to 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. when given the all-clear from the government and other restrictions are lifted, Perez said.

The mall will limit the number of customers inside at any given time to about 775, way below the mall's normal occupancy before the COVID-10 pandemic, GPO general manager Monte Mesa said earlier. Prior to the pandemic, GPO used to see an average of 9,000 to 10,000 customers a day from Monday to Thursday, and an average of 12,000 to 14,000 people a day on weekends.

Compadres Mall

Compadres Mall is ready to reopen, per the governor's latest announcement, said Vice President Jose Untalan.

"For the bazaars, there will be a 'no mask, no entry' policy. There will be a one-way traffic to control the number of people coming in so they can still practice social distancing of 6 feet apart," Untalan said. "There will be hand sanitizers available."

The temporary closures of the bazaar and other tenants gave Compadres Mall the opportunity to work on improvements, such as repainting the bazaar walls and floors, some sprucing up of the bathrooms and repainting parking stripes, he said.

Infusion Coffee & Tea in the Compadres Mall is also expanding, Untalan said.

Agana Shopping Center

Agana Shopping Center in Hagatna earlier said it's been preparing for reopening, including cleaning, sanitizing and working on much-needed repairs around the center.

The Department of Public Health and Social Services will be issuing an advisory this week listing the specific types of businesses that will be allowed to reopen on Monday.