The nominess for Guam Business Magazine's 2020 Businesswoman of the Year award are:

•Susan M. Biolchino, president, Graphic Center Inc.;

• Tes Reyes Burrier, food and beverage director, Lotte Hotel Guam;

• Wendi Herring, general manager, Fiesta Resort & Spa Saipan;

• Marie N. Guerrero, CEO, B&G Pacific LLC, which does business as Three Squares; and

• Monica L. Pido, chief operating officer, Coast360 Federal Credit Union.

The award will be presented to one winner at the Businesswoman of the Year gala on April 25 at the Hyatt Regency Guam.

In its 15th year, the award program recognizes businesswomen in Guam and the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands who have made significant contributions to their industries and have demonstrated a strong commitment to their community, the organizer stated in a press release.

Through proceeds from the gala, the program also funds scholarships for students pursuing business and related degrees at the University of Guam, Guam Community College and Northern Marianas College.