The Guam Young Professionals, a committee of the Guam Chamber of Commerce, announced on Thursday the nominees for the Reina A. Leddy Guam Young Professional of the Year award.

The nominees for the 2019 Reina A. Leddy Guam Young Professional of the Year are, in alphabetical order:

• Mindy Aguon, chief executive officer and editor in chief, The Guam Daily Post

• John Reyes Jr., vice president, business intelligence manager, Bank of Guam

• Robert Salas II, president, Pacific Federal Management Inc.

• Christina Thai, senior commercial accounts manager, IP&E

The criteria set forth for the Guam Young Professional of the Year include:

• must be a GYP member between the ages of 21 and 40;

• must be in good standing with GYP and the Guam Chamber of Commerce, and; cannot hold an official position within the Executive Committee of the Guam Young Professionals, which include the offices of chair, vice chair, secretary, treasurer and subcommittee chairs.

The Reina A. Leddy Guam Young Professional of the Year will be recognized with a special award at the Guam Young Professionals 10th Annual Event of the Year on Jan. 25 at the Dusit Thani Guam Royal Ballroom in Tumon.