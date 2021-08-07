NTT DOCOMO collects, donates 5M smartphones recycled for Olympic medals

NTT DOCOMO, DOCOMO Pacific's parent company, supported the Tokyo 2020 Olympics' medal-making campaign, DOCOMO announced in a press release.

This year’s Olympic Games in Tokyo are rewarding athletes with medals made from recycled electronics.

The original idea, announced more than four years ago by the Tokyo Olympics organizing committee, became a reality when the Olympic medal-making campaign asked members of the public to donate old devices, such as smartphones, laptops, and gaming consoles, to make the medals.

NTT DOCOMO donated 5 million used mobile phones from approximately 2,400 of its shops across Japan toward the medal-making effort, according to the company. The company found that in 2017, household ownership of devices was 94.8%, of which 75.1% of the devices were smartphones.

Launched in 2017, the campaign, called “Making Medals for Urban Mines," received more than 47,488 tons of equipment in the first 18 months, and 5 million phones from the local Japanese phone provider, NTT DOCOMO. The campaign planned to make 5,000 Olympic medals for the Olympic and Paralympic Games and reached the targeted amount of bronze within just 14 months.

“Considering that people tend to replace their mobile telephones — essential to daily life as information terminals — just over every four years or so, this world-first project for recycling used mobile telephones and other small appliances 100% to create medals will also lead to the creation of mechanisms for recycling limited resources,” NTT DOCOMO stated in the release.

“We are proud of our parent company’s efforts at recycling and their contribution to the Olympic Games in Tokyo. We are also planning a recycling campaign for Guam and CNMI in the near future to promote the importance of island sustainability,” said Roderick Boss, chief executive officer of DOCOMO Pacific.

DOCOMO Pacific is a wholly owned subsidiary of NTT DOCOMO, Japan’s leading mobile operator, DOCOMO stated in the press release.