Ohio-based contractor wins $29M hangar upgrade project on Guam

CMS Corp., of Ohio, announced Tuesday it has been awarded a $29 million project to renovate and make additions to Hangar 6 at Andersen Air Force Base on Guam.

The company is an experienced Department of Defense general contractor that received this project award under its $2.6 billion prime Worldwide Engineering and Construction contract with the Air Force, the company stated in a press release.

For this project, CMS will renovate an 18,900-square-foot portion of Hangar 6 to expand the footprint of the aircraft maintenance areas, as well as existing offices and support spaces.

The contractor also will build two one-story structures – a supply section and a support section, directly adjacent to the hangar.

The supply section includes constructing a high-bay precast concrete structure that will contain storage racks, storage cabinets, and administrative desks. The support section will contain aerospace maintenance equipment and maintenance storage within a high-bay precast concrete structure. Additional work includes the construction of a new exterior wash rack and demolition of an 86-square-meter exterior storage facility.

CMS has a long, successful work history on Guam, having successfully executed more than 35 renovation, new construction, design-build and military fuels projects valued at more than $112 million on the island, the company stated in its release.

Company CEO Ernest Enrique stated, “With this award, CMS is looking forward to adding to our 11-year history serving Andersen AFB. Our team’s institutional knowledge of Andersen AFB and the logistics of working on the island, relevant hangar experience – both on and off island – and expansive on-island resource network will ensure the successful delivery of this important project. We look forward to supporting the continued buildup on Guam, as well as the opportunity to continue our work at this strategic location.”