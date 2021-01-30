Onward and Pepsi donate water to front-line workers

Onward Beach Resort, Onward Mangilao Golf Club, Onward Talofofo Golf Club and Pepsi Guam Bottling provided more than 25,000 bottles of water to the Guam Memorial Hospital Authority, Guam Regional Medical City, Department of Public Health and Social Services, and the offices of the mayors of Tamuning, Mangilao and Talofofo, according to a release from Pepsi Guam Bottling.

This donation was initiated to support all frontline workers during this unprecedented global health pandemic. In hopes of keeping Guam’s hardworking and dedicated professionals hydrated and refreshed, each organization received more than 2,000 bottles of water to be distributed to all members of their team. Over 1,000 cases of water were collectively donated equating to approximately $11,000 in value, according to the release.

“Pepsi Guam Bottling has been servicing Guam for more than 53 years with the freshest water on island. We are pleased to support our front liners with this small token of appreciation during this challenging time. Our passion and dedication will continue to grow as we navigate through this together, stronger than ever as one community,” said Jon Denight, general manager of Pepsi Guam Bottling.