Ouch! Guam gasoline prices rise another 10 cents

Guam motorists are heading into the weekend with yet another price hike to make room for in their shrinking budgets.

Gasoline prices went up again by 10 cents a gallon to $4.95 for regular unleaded, 10 days after the most recent increase.

In April 2020, a gallon of unleaded fuel cost Guam drivers $2.98.

Guam consumers are now paying 66% more for gasoline than they did in April 2020, when barely anyone was out and about during the COVID-19 lockdown, and gasoline retailers cut prices.

Retailers of Mobil and 76 gasoline brands made the first price moves Friday. Shell is expected to follow based on the three gasoline retailers' pricing patterns on Guam over many years.

This week's average price of regular-grade gasoline in the nation is $3.267, up $1, or 30%, from a year ago, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

The price of crude oil this week soared to $85 per barrel, from $35 a year ago, according to EIA data.

Guam gasoline price changes for regular grade:

• April 2020: $2.98 for unleaded gasoline.

• May 6, 2020: 15-cent increase to $3.13.

• May 19, 2020: 15-cent increase to $3.28.

• June 4, 2020: 15-cent increase to $3.43.

• June 12, 2020: 15-cent increase to $3.58.

• July 27, 2020: 10-cent increase to $3.68.

• Dec. 17, 2020: 10-cent increase to $3.78.

• Jan. 10, 2021: 10-cent increase to $3.88.

• Jan. 23, 2021: 10-cent increase to $3.98.

• Feb. 11, 2021: 12-cent increase to $4.10.

• Feb. 18, 2021: 10-cent increase to $4.20.

• March 3, 2021: 10-cent increase $4.30.

• March 17, 2021: 12-cent increase to $4.42.

• May 7, 2021: 10-cent increase to $4.52.

• June 11, 2021: 10-cent increase to $4.62.

• July 2, 2021: 10-cent increase to $4.72.

• July 24, 2021: 10-cent decrease to $4.62.

• Aug. 4, 2021: 15-cent increase to $4.77.

• Aug. 16, 2021: 12-cent decrease to $4.65.

• Sept. 17, 2021: 10-cent increase to $4.75.

• Oct. 5, 2021: 10-cent increase to $4.85.

• Oct. 15, 2021: 10-cent increase to $4.95.